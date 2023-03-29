Start your engines and get ready for a racing season full of fun! The Dodge City Raceway Park is under new management and preparing for its first race on Saturday, April 8. General manager, Kyler Fetters isn’t waiting for the green flag to drop to give us an inside look at the upcoming action. Some of the highlights include a family-friendly atmosphere, affordable entertainment, and thrilling competition. It’s only $10 to secure your seat in the stands and not to mention, kids 12 and under get into the races for free! You can find more information including the track’s upcoming schedule and featured events on the Dodge City Raceway Park website, Facebook, or call (620) 225-3277.