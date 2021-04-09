Outdoor Life: Inspirit Kombucha

Have you heard of Kombucha? Kombucha is fermented tea and is packed with nutrients and when you’re drinking Kombucha from Inspirit Kombucha, it comes fresh from the local brewery, bursting with flavor and a little bit of bubbly to make it easy to enjoy.

Co Owner of Inspirit Kombucha welcomed us in to the family own brewery to learn about Kombucha, the health benefits, the inspiration behind the family producing their own Kombucha and ways we can enjoy it. Mark and his wife have five sons and one of them developed a problem with his stomach, specifically digestion. Kombucha is full of probiotics which are solution for digestions issues. The couple started brewing their own Kombucha so he had assistance in digestion and so the whole family had a healthy alternative to sugar filled soda and juices.

What started as something they only made for their family and friends has grown into a highly sought after and heavily requested drink. Mark and his wife opened Inspirit Tap Room and Brewery for the community to come in and enjoy Kombucha and an opportunity to visit and connect with their community. The brewery has great outdoor seating and is rentable if you are looking for a private venue.

If you are any of the large farmers markets around the area be on the lookout for the Inspirit Kombucha tents and give it a try. I highly recommend the Raspberry Ginger or the Strawberry Mint! Find out more info about kombucha nd specifically Inspirit Kombucha on their website or Facebook Page.