Delilah Reed is the sweetest person and it takes someone as kind and talented as her to make cicadas appear endearing. Delilah is the artist behind the brand known as The Loud Cicada. She has always had a connection with art and nature, lucky for us she combines her love for both and creates beautiful pieces.

If you spend time in Wichita regularly you most likely have seen her work and not even known it was hers. The project of Delilah's that I love most is the vibrant, cheerful uplifting piece on what seemed to have been an empty building off Douglass Ave. The message behind it is as bold as the colors and hearts pouring h9ope into the community. Delilah worked on this piece during the height of the pandemic and was tasked with bringing happiness to the community - she did just that.