Outdoor Life: Kansas Maze Sunflowers

Today was such a blast! We spent time at Kansas Maze in Buehler to enjoy the beautiful sunflower fields! The Sunflower Festival officially kicks off tonight and is such a treat! It is open through September and this year there are two field of sunflowers side by side for you to enjoy! Not only are the sunflowers in full bloom and just gorgeous, there are fun photo stations throughout the field for the family to snap some cute photos and make lifelong memories. Tawnya and Julie, Co Owners of Kansas Maze are really looking forward to this year’s festival because there has been a great couple of months of growth and the field are full of stunning sunflowers. Next weekend the Kansas Maze Sunflower 5K takes place. It is a complete 5k or 1 mile run/walk (whichever you prefer) that you can come out and have a serene course to run. The route actually goes through the sunflower fields. There are fun games and activities at Kansas Maze while you’re waiting for you loved one to finish the race or if you just want to go hang out in the beautiful Kansas weather. Photographers are welcome and who wouldn’t want to snap photos in the midst of these gorgeous sunflowers! For more information on the Sunflower Festival or the 5k Sunflower Race visit Kansas Maze on Facebook.