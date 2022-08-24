It is getting closer to one of the most beautiful times of the year across the state of Kansas, Sunflower Season! Soon many fields will be filled with the iconic golden flower that makes so many Kansans proud! The Sunflower Festival at Kansas Maze started today and will run for the next few weeks.

Tonya invited us to out to learn about the fun activities happening at Kansas Maze this year, starting this wekedn with the Sunflower Trail Run! Come one come all to enjoy a scenic run through the sunflowers All ages are welcome to run walk or even skip through the beautiful 5k course. If running isn’t your thing you can attend the Sunflower Art and Craft Market over Labor Day Weekend. Over 50 vendors will be set you for you to shop their locally made goods and of course you can also enjoy the beautiful sunflower field.

For more information on registration for the SUnlfower Run or the Art & Craft Market visit the Kansas Maze Facebook Page.