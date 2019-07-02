Outdoor Life: Lake Afton Public Observatory

Can you believe it has been 50 years since man walked on the moon for the first time?! What a better way to celebrate than by spending time at the Moon Month at Lake Afton Public Observatory. I had a great time hearing from Fred Gassert about all the activities at Lake Afton. One of the coolest parts is what is visible in the sky is constantly changing as the earth continues to rotate. So things never get old. Currently Jupiter and Saturn are visible if you are interested in seeing them! Be sure to visit www.lakeafton.com to find a calendar of events. Including special moon events during July and August. There is a unique daytime and evening event in August called Astrofest. With everything from solar viewing outside, exhibits and speakers inside, a variety of crafts and activities for kids. Fred is excited to welcome the boy scouts out to the event as well and grateful they will be helping out! Once the evening breaks the Star Wars crew will come out! The silent auction gift baskets and more will all be available for the fundraiser.
