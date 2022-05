If you’re looking for a nice, quiet getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city, we have a perfect place for you to visit.

Middle Creek Tree House is just a few miles outside of Elmdale and features a dining room, kitchen, patio and space for eight guests to sleep.

There is a creek and hiking trails right around the house for you to play in and stroll.

The tree house is up on AirBNB and VRBO to rent out and have a great time in! Check out their website for more details.