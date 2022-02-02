Miller Time Fishing Adventures offer very unique experiences for families that you’ll never forget. They have an air boat, one that is mainly found in Florida, and you can find it right here in our state. It’s an hour and a half ride that features cool stops in between. They also offer fishing trips as well during most of the year for individuals or families. They are booking trips all the into September so if this is something that you might be interested in, it’s never too late to give them a call!

