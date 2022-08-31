One of the wildest events of the year is right around the corner! It’s almost time for Zoobilee at Sedgwick County Zoo. Zoobilee is a night under the stars where you can enjoy live music, delicious drinks, and delectable bites from local establishments at the Sedgwick County Zoo’s premier fundraiser.

This fundraiser provides an opportunity to raise funds to ensure the zoo is conitnuing to evolve and remains a staple of entertainment and education for our community. One of the newest attractions at the zoo is the new train! The Sedgwick County Zoo is the number one outdoor family tourist attraction in Kansas and the Zoobilee fundraiser will help to maintain the high-quality facility! Tickets are still available, visit the Sedgwick County Zoo Facebook Page for more information.