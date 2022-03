As the weather gets warmer, we’re looking for more things for you to do outside.

Prairie Outfitters and Excursions in Winfield rents out kayaks and other water related items for a family or group to rent and have a great time.

There are many places around the area that you can take the kayaks. They also offer guided tours so you can let them plan your trip for the day.

Check out their website for more information about what they offer.