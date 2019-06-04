Outdoor Life: Riverside Park

On the Outdoor Living segment we found ourselves in one of Wichita Park System’s main locations, Riverside Park! You probably have driven by it many times, but there is so much more to the park than expected. Across the bridge from the Riverfest activities this week is Riverside Park. Making it not too far to have some family fun. It’s certainly more than your average swing set. One of the coolest parts is the Kansas wildlife exhibit that has 25 species. Plus eight different cage settings. This area recently had some major renovations in 2004, so come check out the upgrades! Former Mayor, Finely Ross, handles the creation of the park back in the 1890s and would be so proud of the growth. There is over half a mile of walking trail, all very close by the many parking options. There are also restrooms which come in handy when you’re out with the family. The kids will love the celebration plaza with fountains popping up right and left. They will have a blast dodging water and splashing each other while you can rest on a bench nearby. Walking past the celebration plaza you have all the nostalgic feels as you reach the park rocket. It is probably one of the most recognizable elements of the park. Next to the rocket is the killer jungle gym. With swings, slides and so many opportunities for kids to burn energy! When you’ve had enough grab a blanket under a tree and enjoy a picnic. Even walk over to the gazebo which overlooks the pond and relax.

