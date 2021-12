KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) -- The Kansas City metro is in the middle of another COVID-19 surge and soon there won't be enough hospital beds or staff to handle what's coming our way. That's the warning from leaders of hospitals in the KC area. They say it doesn't matter which hospital it is, resources are being stretched and doctors and nurses are struggling to keep up with demand.

Chief Medical Officers and experts from nearly a dozen medical centers and health systems made themselves available to answer questions during a COVID-19 update with the University of Kansas Health System Friday morning.