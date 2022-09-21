The Rose Hill Fall Festival is coming quickly! If you haven’t been before this is an event you don’t want to miss! Friday, October 7th – Sunday, October 9th make your way to Rose Hill and enjoy activities for the family!

Kicking things off on Friday with be the chili cookoff, chili feed, and carnival. Saturday is a busy day full of events! There is a pancake feed, parade, float competition, turtle races, corn hole, a beer garden, family competitions, pony rides, and more! The fun doesn’t top there. Sunday don’t miss the community picnic, fishing derby, and carnival.

For more information on the Rose Hill Fall Festival please visit the Rose Hill Festival Facebook Page.