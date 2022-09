We are just a couple weeks away from a premiere event that takes place every year in Lakin.

It’s time for another year of the Run Drive Fly Lakin event as it happens on October 1st.

As the title indicates, there will be a run, a car show and an air show during the day. It’s starts off with the run, then spectators will take in some of the coolest cars and then look up at the sky and see awesome planes.

Check out this website for more info!