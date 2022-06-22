The Wichita Taco Festival is a unique and dynamic one-day family-friendly event featuring food, community, music, entertainment, and more! This year the event will take place on Saturday, June 25th at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover.

This event brings together Wichita’s love for tacos, margaritas & live music. Wichita is home to numerous Taco Establishments and many will be out at the Wichita Taco Fest this year! The Wichita Taco Fest will include various competitions, live music, a gaming section, raffles, and other fun activities. Festival attendees will be treated to a variety of sample-size portions of tacos, chips & Salsa, margaritas & tequila shots.

The goal of this festival is to provide a platform that can help local businesses, restaurants, bars, food trucks, and build awareness about their establishments, and a collaborative relationship. Get ready for a fun-filled family day event that will promote unity, partnership, diversity, and commerce in our community!

Visit The Wichita Taco Fest Facebook Page for ticket information and a full list of vendors!