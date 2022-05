We traveled north to check out a great place to hike with more than 40 miles of trails for walking or running.

The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve just outside of Strong City is full of creatures and critters that will walk along the trail with you.

Also, keep your eyes open for the bison that live within the trails. Try to give them at least 100 yards between you and them.

There are also about 50 entry points to walk the trail.

Check out their website for more information!