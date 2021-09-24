Outdoor Life: The Annual Fall Great Plains Renaissance

Its time for The Annual Fall Great Plains Renaissance Festival! I had such a great time hearing from Richard Cathey, Director of The Great Plains Renaissance Festival and in true renaissance fashion he arrived in full character including attire. Richard is so passionate about this incredible event and shared many of the details and activities going on this weekend! He leads a group that works hard to keep the festival in Wichita! There is so much goin on that I am not sure he would’ve been about to fit it all in but some of the highlighted events and activities include sword fighting, the Highland Games, a tribal circus, and so much more.

I was able to learn a thing or two about jousting and believe me it was harder than it looks! Court Dyke was kind enough to come out and share some pointers. He and the Wichita Fencing and HEMA Academy will be at the festival this weekend! There will be performances and opportunity to learn this weekend. This is truly a community event and celebration of all things renaissance. If you are interested in tickets please check their Facebook Page!