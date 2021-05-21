Outdoor Life- The Wild Opal Mobile Camping Experience

Love to camp and spend time outdoors with family and friends? Meet Allie Langlois, she’s your girl! Allie enjoys being outside and is a self proclaimed Free Spirit but is also a wildly talented designer and a savvy innovator.

Allie designed a created the The Wild Opal, a mobile camping experience and rental that provides a luxurious glamping experience. The mission of The Wild Opal is to bring free spirits together through abundant connection and where else to do that than in a laid back luxurious mobile camper. The Wild Opal is a venue on wheels, uniquely crafted for an atmosphere of celebration, connection, and tranquility.

The Wild Opal was inspired by a passion and love for styling and creating a beautiful space for others to enjoy with friends and family. Allie has unique taste and style easily described as “luxurious vibes with a bohemian twist.”

All rental experiences include a customized and styled camper trailer, delivered and picked up from any local desired location. Sit back and enjoy while Allie provide a lavish “glamping” experience. Visit The Wild Opal on Facebook for more information.

