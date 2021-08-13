Outdoor Life: Tumbleweed Festival

Looking for a fun family event? We’ve got just the thing for you, The Tumbleweed Festival! It all kicks off Friday night and will keep going through Sunday. The main focus aside from family and fun is music; there are three different stages featuring live music! This is a beautiful festival full of vendors, food, fun and family. The beer garden is easily accessible. There is also a lot of art based activities for the family to enjoy.

This festival has been providing a great weekend for families for over 30 years. The focus is to keep the talent local but also bring national talent as well. This is a non profit and the emphasis is to share music and provide entertainment across many genres for the family! Repeat visitors keep coming back and are looking forward to seeing old friends and family to celebrate music and Southwest Kansas. Visit www.tumbleweedfestivcl.com or visit their social media channels. Affordable tickets are still available!