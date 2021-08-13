Outdoor Life: Tumbleweed Festival

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Looking for a fun family event? We’ve got just the thing for you, The Tumbleweed Festival! It all kicks off Friday night and will keep going through Sunday. The main focus aside from family and fun is music; there are three different stages featuring live music! This is a beautiful festival full of vendors, food, fun and family. The beer garden is easily accessible. There is also a lot of art based activities for the family to enjoy.

This festival has been providing a great weekend for families for over 30 years. The focus is to keep the talent local but also bring national talent as well. This is a non profit and the emphasis is to share music and provide entertainment across many genres for the family! Repeat visitors keep coming back and are looking forward to seeing old friends and family to celebrate music and Southwest Kansas. Visit www.tumbleweedfestivcl.com or visit their social media channels. Affordable tickets are still available!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.