The Wichita Sports Commission and the Kansas Food Bank are teaming up to bring you the 47th annual Turkey Trot. This run through downtown is the longest-standing road race in Wichita and it benefits a great cause!

Everyone coming to the race in November is encouraged to bring a jar of peanut butter. The donations will benefit local families in need during the holidays!

If you’d like to register, you can visit the official Turkey Trot website. Or if you’d prefer to donate directly to the food bank you can do that here!