Every year, thousands of people flock to the town of Winfield all for one reason. It’s time for another year of the Walnut Valley Festival and this year they are celebrating their 50th year of being a festival.

There is all different genres of music that will be performed and it’ll take place September 14-18 at the Winfield Fairgrounds.

If you’re interested in getting in for your camping spot early, Land Rush will take place on September 8 this year.

Check out their website for more information!