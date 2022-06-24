Botanica provides events and beautiful moments to share with family and friends, and this weekend is no different. Saturday, June 24th buzzzzz on over to the beautiful Botanical Gardens to experience the Summer Buzz Event from 10am – 4pm.

This summer-themed event is designed with the whole family in mind! Celebrate bees and butterflies and their role as pollinators with crafts, interactive education, and games. There will be a variety of special activities led by The Red Cross, R & J Bee Rescue, Riverside Music Together, Flow Foundry, Johnson’s Garden Center, The Hatchery Butterfly Farm, and more. Guests will also be invited to visit the Alexander Bee House for an up-close and personal look at bees at work, and see if you can find the queen bee!

For more information visit Botanica on Facebook.