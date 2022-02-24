Salina Community Theatre, the national award-winning premier local and regional theatre in central Kansas has brought entertaining shows and performances to Kansas for 61 years. Throughout the month of February, audiences have enjoyed OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS, By Joe DiPietro and directed by John Hendrick.

This is a coming-of-age story that will both make you laugh and tear at your heartstrings in the same act. There are four more opportunities for you to watch the show at Salina Community Theatre, today, Friday, February 24th, Saturday, February 25th, and Sunday, February 26th. For more information on securing tickets to see OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS please visit the Salina Community Theater Facebook Page.