This year the Oxford Lions Club, the City of Oxford, the Oxford Chamber of Commerce, and USD 358 are teaming up for a joint celebration featuring the 2022 Watermelon Feed activities and parade and a whole lot more at Napawallaw Park and Downtown Oxford!

Head to Oxford for the big day and participate in any or all of these fun events kicking off as early as 8 am on Saturday, September 10th. Here is a preview and schedule of events:

8 am – FFA Watermelon Crawl 5K 8 am – Farmers Market & Craft Fair 8 am – American Legion Breakfast

8:30 am – Volleyball Tournament 9 am – Parade Line Up 9:45 am – RBC Ice Cream Social 10 am – Little Kids Parade 10:15 am – Main Parade11 am – Food Trucks 12 pm – Dunk Tank (12-6) 12 pm – Inflatables (12-6) 12 pm – Car Show (12-4) 12 pm – UTV/Jeep Poker Run (12-4)1 pm – Little Kids Games (Egg Toss, Turtle Race, Coin Dig) 2 pm – Watermelon Feed (served in Napawalla Park )3 pm – Cookie Bake Off

3 pm – Cornhole Tournament 4 pm – After Prom Cake Walk 4 pm – Horseshoes 5 pm – Ageless Band 8 pm – Street Dance w/Whiskey River Band (8-11 pm)

For more information on the Watermelon Feed on Saturday, September 10th in Oxford, visit the Watermelon Feed Facebook Page.