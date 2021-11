WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- State health officials say 2,857 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday morning, while 4,723 tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 148 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said it added 79 more Kansans deaths to the COVID-19 death toll, bringing it to 6,613. The last time there was a big jump in COVID-19 deaths, we asked the KDHE about it.