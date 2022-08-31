This weekend is one of those times it just feels right to hit the open road for a cruise. If you’re up for a road trip over the Labor Day Weekend why not stop into Tipton to help celebrate their 150th anniversary in style!

The town of Tipton is going all out and celebrating with the Party on the Prairie and encourages anyone interested to join. The celebration of Tipton’s 150th birthday starts at 12:30 on September 3rd. Come out to enjoy a poker run, shooting gallery, tractors, kiddie activities, beer garden, food trucks, and much, much more! Don’t miss one of the biggest attractions, a concert by Jake Hoot! Check out the Tipton Kansas Facebook page for more details.