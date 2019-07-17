Paul Mitchell The School: Barbering Services

For this week’s edition of Beauty Basics, Josh went to the Paul Mitchell School to learn more about their training practices and get a fresh cut! Josh learned about the men’s barbering services that the school offers, including the beard and grooming amenities. They also talked about the Learning Leaders program at the school and the monthly and season discounts that the school has for customers. Lastly, they talked about the Convoy of Hope event, which is happening this upcoming weekend, July 20th. The Convoy of Hope provides people in need with anything from groceries to haircuts. You can find more about the Convoy of Hope here: https://www.convoyofhope.org/outreach/wichita/ and Paul Mitchell The School here: https://paulmitchell.edu/wichita