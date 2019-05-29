Paul Mitchell The School: Summer Makeup Trends

Here at Good Day Kansas we strive to keep you on trend and that includes your makeup! Today we had the chance to learn some Summer Makeup Trends with Jackie MacBreen educational leader. Jackie shared with us that the blended smoky eye with a pop of color will be hot this summer. To achieve this look you can start with liner, and define the eye. You can add the bold vibrant color. Today future professional Linda added blue to follow summer trends with vibrant colors. If you are looking for a more neutral color you can use neutral or a more muted color as well. Next step is to blend upward, and smudge upward. Then add a transitional color to blend the two colors. I made sure to ask about the face and the skin and how to pair that with a bright colored smoky eye. Jackie shared it’s important to keep the face light and bright! She also mentioned it’s okay to use highlight, not too much!. Blush can also be a fun color. Paul Mitchell has many products to help set the look. Linda used the Awupuhi moisture mist to set the look and ensure it lasts in the summer temperatures. You can go back in and add texture with shimmer or glitter if desired, I know I would! Try the look, let us know how it goes! If you need a little assistance you can stop in to Paul Mitchell the School for a quick tutorial. Ask for Jackie or Myra!