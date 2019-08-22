Paw Patrol Ticket Giveaway!

Is your child a fan of the hit show Paw Patrol? Well you’re in luck! Paw Patrol Live is coming to Salina, KS and you have a chance to win free tickets! Simply register on our website and you’ll be automatically entered to win a family 4 pack for the show happening on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Make sure to get your paws on these tickets!
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Community Calendar
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.