Pawnee Valley Community Hospital in Larned is a great community resource that helps out people all across that region in Kansas.

They have a wound care clinic that is a one-stop shop to get an wounds or other infections under control and taken care of.

There isn’t many hospitals there size that have a clinic like this one. They do like for their patients to have a doctors referral to be seen for the wound care clinic.

Check out their website for more info!