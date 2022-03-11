Perfect Plate is a healthy meal prep service created to simplify your life. Owner Kira Ottaway Watt joined to share with us how it started as part of her personal journey with health and wellness. It has now evolved into two main locations and one satellite location. Perfect Plate is designed to help Kansans with portion control, finding convenient healthy meals, and also allowing less stress and more opportunity to live life in a healthy way!

All Perfect Plate meals are 100% gluten-free and ready to heat, eat, and enjoy! You can visit the Maize or Downtown Wichita locations to shop from the refrigerator stocked with fresh food or pre-order a meal plan! Perfect Plate is also offered in The Coop and The Coffee House in Derby. There is a wide variety of prepped meals that are delicious and will keep you feeling good about what you are eating. For more information on Perfect Plate visit their Facebook Page or give them a call.