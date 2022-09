It’s coming to a city near you and when it does, you’ll want to order a dozen.

Pete’s Donut Shack makes all different flavors of fresh, homemade donuts in their food truck that travels the state at all different events, fairs and so much more.

They are also very well known for their funnel cake donuts that comes with powdered sugar sprinkled on top of the donut.

Make sure you follow them on Facebook to keep track and when and where they’ll be!