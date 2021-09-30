As summer has come to a close and the family is getting into the swing of fall activities it may be the perfect time to escape to the country and stay in an amazing rustic, chic, restored barn on a working ranch.

Nestled along the banks of the Petyt Creek in South Central Kansas is a peaceful, quiet, getaway for you and the family to enjoy, complete with lots of beautiful blue sky!

Petyt Creek Ranch Barn is perfect for a getaway with your family, friends, or significant others to just relax and connect with each other.

About an hour away from Wichita and Hutchinson, the drive is worth it. The barn sleeps up to eight people very comfortably and has three restrooms. There is also an entire multipurpose room located upstairs that overlooks the beautiful back porch and of course the water.

Shelia Govert and her family restored the barn and are proud to be owners of the working ranch. They are welcoming and they treat their guests like family. When you stay at their ranch, they do a wonderful job of making you feel right at home. The hospitality is second to none and their genuine love of the land and people shines through in every detail of the barn and your experience while staying at their B & B.

For more information, or to book a stay, please reach out to Shelia by way of the Petyt Creek Ranch Barn’s Facebook Page.