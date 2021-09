KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Less than a week away from the season opener against the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the team is nearing 100% vaccination.

“We’re right there. We’re right at the top. There aren’t many that aren’t vaccinated. I’ll just put it that way," Reid said. "I’m not sure what we’re supposed to say and not say on that, but we’re just about 100%.”