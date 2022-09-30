“The Plastic Surgery Center is the longest-standing plastic surgery practice in Kansas providing cosmetic and reconstructive surgery as well as an entire skincare department called PSC Aesthetics.

The Plastic Surgery Center is the longest-standing plastic surgery practice in Kansas. You will find board-certified and board-eligible plastic surgeons, trained and experienced to perform your cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. You can trust your care to our surgeons who have completed years of training and are dedicated to your great results and safety. “ – PSC

For more information on PSC visit them on Facebook, Plastic Surgery Center Wichita.