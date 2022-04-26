It’s time for the Prairie Fire Race and this year there are so many reasons to get out and participate! Yes, this will still be the multi-distance, competitive, chip-timed run through the heart of Wichita, however, there are some new elements and options that are all about bringing the fun back to getting outdoors and staying active. First off check out these fun shirts! The theme is RUN ICT and the shirt appropriately pays homage to RUN DMC.

There is also a great partner option where two runners can participate for $40. No chip or pressure to compete but just a great way to get out and get active, plus you get to participate in all of the post-race fun! Check out Prairie Fire Marathon on Facebook to register!