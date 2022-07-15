Pratt Community College offers one of the most comprehensive Electrical Power Lineman Programs in the nation. One of only three in the state of Kansas, it offers students a variety of convenient ways to attend classes through on-campus courses, distance education, and on-the-job training. The program is offered at four locations: Pratt, Coffeyville, Wichita, Dodge City, and Online.

Brand new to Pratt CC beginning Fall 2022, in addition to the outstanding lineman program on our Pratt campus, is the Electrical Power Technology Support Specialist (EPTSS) program that trains on the ground only. The Support Specialist pathway is a great option for students interested in career options that do not involve aspects of EPT lineman training such as pole climbing.

Of course, I had to try my hand at the task of climbing the electrical pole and with the patience and guidance of Jeff Hoffman, I was able to learn the basics and get myself about halfway up. That’s where it dawned on me that the actual job was at the top and this is simply the means of transportation to complete the task. Needless to say, I gained a massive amount of respect and gratitude for men and women who work in EPT and other electrical distribution positions. To learn more visit Pratt CC on their website or Facebook Page.