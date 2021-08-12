Pratt Regional Medical Center

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pratt Regional Medical Center is staying ahead of the curve in many ways. Most recently the facility added a beautiful birthing center full of family birth suites to ensure mothers and babies are as comfortable as possible as they experience labor and delivery.

I had to chance to hear from two members of the hard working team at Pratt Regional Medical Center. Maranda Rebel, Breastfeeding Educator and Kelsi Younger, Lactation Consultant are both Registered Nurses with specialties and are passionate about providing the best care for mom and baby while they are in the Pratt Regional Medical Center Birthing Suites.

The care and compassion provided to family during these special times is valuable and sets apart PRMC in regards to other options in the area. If you have questions or would like more information please reach them directly by visiting www.prmc.org/our-services/family-birth-suites/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.