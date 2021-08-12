Pratt Regional Medical Center is staying ahead of the curve in many ways. Most recently the facility added a beautiful birthing center full of family birth suites to ensure mothers and babies are as comfortable as possible as they experience labor and delivery.

I had to chance to hear from two members of the hard working team at Pratt Regional Medical Center. Maranda Rebel, Breastfeeding Educator and Kelsi Younger, Lactation Consultant are both Registered Nurses with specialties and are passionate about providing the best care for mom and baby while they are in the Pratt Regional Medical Center Birthing Suites.

The care and compassion provided to family during these special times is valuable and sets apart PRMC in regards to other options in the area. If you have questions or would like more information please reach them directly by visiting www.prmc.org/our-services/family-birth-suites/