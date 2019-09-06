We took a trip to Pratt Regional Medical Center to learn about their new technology.

Pratt Regional Medical Center uses the NAVIO system to perform robotics-assisted knee replacement. They chose this technology because it allows them to individualize each patient’s knee replacement surgery, and use robotic assistance for accurate results.

The NAVIO system does not perform the procedure; rather it assists the surgeon by providing accuracy – crucial to the success of the surgery.

Although each patient must consult with a physician individually, typical knee replacement candidates share the following characteristics: Knee pain in the knee during activities, knee pain is limiting activities on more days than not, initial knee pain or stiffness caused by activities from a seated position, no longer finding relief from non-surgical treatment options.