WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods is donating $10,000 to the Kansas Food Bank to help fight hunger in the community, according to a press release.

“As a food company, fighting hunger is near and dear to the hearts of our entire team,” said Curtis Southard, plant manager of the Dold Foods plant. “Our inspired and dedicated employees make it possible for us to help those in need. We are proud to join the Kansas Food Bank in fighting hunger in our community.”