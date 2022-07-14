It’s time for one of the biggest events of the year, the largest night rodeo in Pretty Prairie. The pretty Prairie Rodeo takes place July 20th – 23rd and is four nights of fun for the whole family. Come out to see some very high-level rodeo competitions and stay for the fun after.

Each night after the rodeo wraps up the party kicks off! The dance is a celebration of the day, the competitors, and of course the community. Kick your feet up, dance, and relax! This year is a special year for the Pretty Prairie Rdoe, it is the 85th Anniversary of this popular Kansas event. Visit www.pprodeo.com for information and ticket pricing.