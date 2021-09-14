There is beef jerky … and then there is Primal Beef Jerky locally made in Hutchinson, Kansas with only the highest quality local Kansas Beef. Self proclaimed “best beef jerky in the world” title goes to Primal Beef Jerky out of Hutch. I had the chance to catch up with owners Devin and Beau at the Kansas State Fair and learn about the evolution of Primal Beef Jerky, how they got their self proclaimed title and what makes their beef jerky so delicious.

We got to try the six flavors and I have to say every one of them were chalk full of mouth watering flavors that exploded in your mouth. If you ask Devin and Beau about it they will say it took a lot of trial and error and many inedible batches before they landed on these six flavors and recipes. The guys like to say “go back to your PRIMAL instinct and forego that mass-produced, not sure it’s real beef, “beef jerky”. Primal Beef Jerky is small-batch, 100% USDA certified real beef with six savory flavors to choose from. If you make it to the fair this year look for them or shop online directly from their Facebook Page.

Another cool aspect of Primal Beef Jerky is it is found in over 250 stores across Kansas. They strive to stay local and can be found in location grocery and specialty stores, check them out!