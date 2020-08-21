No more than ever it is so important for us to support our non profits. One in particular is doing incredible things for our youth. Rainbows Unlimited, LLC. Rainbows enhances the lives of children with special needs and their families by bringing together community resources and providing customized services. There are typically home visits where in person therapy and education is provided and the beautiful facility also is a safe haven for children who are receiving personalized attention with the aim to enhance their lives, educate them and prepare them to be successful in the future. 2020 has been a tough year for Rainbows. The non profit was forced to cancel their two largest fundraisers which typically bring in over $500K to service the youth across the state of Kansas. They are in need of our help and today Presidnet of Rainbows, Deb Voth joined us to share how we can do that. Rainbows feels strongly enough about the care they provide that they are continuing to provide therapy via tele health visits. Also they are proud to have kept their entire staff on through this difficult time. If you can help, plese do. You can learn how to support Rainbows United, LLC by visiting their website: http://www.RainbowsUnited.org/
