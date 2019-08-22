President Vicki Bond and April from Raise My Head joined me in the studio today. Vicki is the President and Founder of Raise My Head which was founded in 2012. It came to life after Vicki’s time with Leadership Wichita inspired her to help with the increasing amount of sex trafficking in the city. She decided to hep and start with a residential program for victims of trafficking. The research shows it takes about two years to transition and fully rehab to a normal life. April who lives in the home shared Raise My head has given her a space to call her own and assistance in meeting her basic humans needs. She also feels confident and is able to apply learned skills. April and other women in the home create and produce a line of soaps, scrubs, lip balm and more. It symbolizes their efforts to wash away the old and start fresh with each new day. The women actually make, package, market and sell the products. This has been a vehicle for the women to learn marketing skills and the importance of contributing to a group. You can actually purchase the products to help the women and the program. Please visit www.raisemyhead.org to help this amazing cause!
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Community Calendar
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.