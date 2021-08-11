Red Dirt And Diamonds Festival

We had the chance to visit with Bre Beals, President of the Crusaders Diamond Club this afternoon to kick off our show. Bre and her team are thrilled to present another installment of the Red Dirt and Diamonds Music Fest benefiting Buhler High School Boys Baseball program.

Friday, August 13th grab a lawn chair, drop your tailgate or dance the night away with local bands Paramount and Mountain Deer Revival for a night to remember. Grab dinner at one of the many local food trucks, enter to win some fabulous prizes and enjoy a relaxing evening while supporting Buhler Crusader Baseball. Tickets are still available, check out Buhler Crusaders Baseball of Facebook for more info.