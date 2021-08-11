Red Dirt And Diamonds Festival

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We had the chance to visit with Bre Beals, President of the Crusaders Diamond Club this afternoon to kick off our show. Bre and her team are thrilled to present another installment of the Red Dirt and Diamonds Music Fest benefiting Buhler High School Boys Baseball program.

Friday, August 13th grab a lawn chair, drop your tailgate or dance the night away with local bands Paramount and Mountain Deer Revival for a night to remember. Grab dinner at one of the many local food trucks, enter to win some fabulous prizes and enjoy a relaxing evening while supporting Buhler Crusader Baseball. Tickets are still available, check out Buhler Crusaders Baseball of Facebook for more info.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.