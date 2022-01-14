Red Friday!

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy #RedFriday #ChiefsKingdom Anyone else excited for the big game this Sunday when the #Chiefs welcome in the Steelers for a little Sunday Night Football? We are pretty excited to cheer on the good guys in red and gold as they host the Super Wild Card Weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

If you are making the trip to Arrowhead be careful on the road and bundle up! Its going to be a chilly evening in the red sea. If you are watching from home, catch the game right here on KSN during Sunday Night Football or you can stream on peacock. If you are looking for a fun watch party, Chicken N Pickle always as a great Chiefs themed watch party for you and the family!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.