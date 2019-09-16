RedicStrong

Friday night, the students and administration at Andover high school showed that sometimes the most important part of a sporting event isn’t the score. The students came together to raise awareness for cancer, as Andover high school’s Assistant Principle Connie Redic was diagnosed with cancer in July. Mrs. Redic knew that the students were going to do something special for her at the game, but she was overcome with emotion when she saw them rip off their white shirts to show the purple they had on underneath, in addition to displaying a sign that read, “Redic Strong.” It was all in support of her and to let her know that they are behind her. It was truly an inspiring and emotional moment.
