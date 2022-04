If you have some antiques or vintage items that are just laying around the house that you’re looking to sell, we found a perfect event for you to get rid of it and help a great orginization.

The first ever Antique Appraisal Fair will happen at the Reno County Museum as a fundraiser for them.

You can have two items appraised for just $25 with those funds going to the museum to help with events that they hold during the year.

Check out their website for more information!