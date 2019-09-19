Roaring 20s Party At Old Cowtown Museum!

We headed out to Old Cowtown to learn more about their Roaring 20s Party happening on Friday, Sept. 20 from 7 p.m.-12 a.m. You can come wearing your 1920s fashion and be ready to dance all night! There will be live music, antique cars, food trucks and more! The cost is $15 per person and you can get tickets at www.wichitatix.com or at the door.

