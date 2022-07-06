Are you an 80’s baby? Or maybe a rock fan? Enjoy delicious barbeque? This Friday night you want to head to Athletic Park in Newton. Check out the Rock The Creek Concert hosted by Sand Creek Summer Daze and barbeque competition.

Summer is BBQ season! Come out Friday night to sample some brilliant competition BBQ, taste craft beer from local breweries, and sip on local wine from a local winery while listening to music with friends! The Saucy & Glazed BBQ Competition is in its fourth year as a Kansas City BBQ Society Master Series Sanctioned Contest. Come out to sample this delicious BBQ on Friday night. Also taste samples of local competitors and markets including Gillispie Meats, Meridian Groceries & Peabody Sausage house & Locker.

Stick around to enjoy the show put on by The Rock Gods! The Rock Gods are a Tribute to Rock and Roll’s Most Iconic Stars! With a one-of-a-kind show, the Rock Gods provide an authentic salute to Rock and Roll’s most legendary acts including Van Halen, Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, Ozzy, Kiss, Journey, AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Motley Crue, Poison and many more.